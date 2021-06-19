Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) is Crestwood Capital Management L.P.’s 7th Largest Position

Crestwood Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) by 66.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 583,197 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 233,597 shares during the period. Palantir Technologies accounts for approximately 6.5% of Crestwood Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Crestwood Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $13,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PLTR. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 442.5% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, PARK CIRCLE Co raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 140.0% in the fourth quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.44.

In related news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.18, for a total value of $278,160.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,247,549 shares in the company, valued at $52,098,185.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 237,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.68, for a total transaction of $5,155,048.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 402,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,728,433.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 7,544,126 shares of company stock worth $168,534,770 in the last 90 days. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PLTR traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $25.37. 65,852,610 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,668,172. The stock has a market cap of $47.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 133.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.58. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $8.90 and a one year high of $45.00.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $341.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.22 million. Palantir Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

