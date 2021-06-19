Panagora Asset Management Inc. Buys 114,527 Shares of City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) by 94.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 236,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 114,527 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.54% of City Office REIT worth $2,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC acquired a new position in City Office REIT in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in City Office REIT in the 1st quarter valued at about $95,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of City Office REIT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of City Office REIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in shares of City Office REIT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,000. 72.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CIO opened at $12.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. City Office REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.12 and a fifty-two week high of $12.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.49. The company has a market cap of $535.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.62.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.77. City Office REIT had a net margin of 32.78% and a return on equity of 16.22%. As a group, research analysts expect that City Office REIT, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. City Office REIT’s payout ratio is 49.18%.

CIO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley raised their target price on City Office REIT from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Compass Point raised their price objective on City Office REIT from $8.75 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on City Office REIT from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded City Office REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.56.

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At September 30, 2020, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.8 million square feet of net rentable area (ÂNRAÂ).

