Panagora Asset Management Inc. Purchases 31,842 Shares of Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) by 255.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,296 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,842 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Heartland Financial USA worth $2,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 51,174 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,066,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 8,077 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,448 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 3.4% in the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 12,031 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,979 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Heartland Financial USA news, Director John K. Schmidt sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total value of $254,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HTLF opened at $48.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.37 and a 12 month high of $54.03.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $169.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.54 million. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 24.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Heartland Financial USA, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.85%.

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

