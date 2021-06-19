Panagora Asset Management Inc. Purchases 81 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $2,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CCI. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its stake in Crown Castle International by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 2,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in Crown Castle International by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Crown Castle International by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 3,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA boosted its stake in Crown Castle International by 2.3% during the first quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 2,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 11,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. 90.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CCI opened at $194.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $83.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.11. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 1-year low of $146.15 and a 1-year high of $200.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 16.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is 78.47%.

CCI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Crown Castle International from $193.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Crown Castle International in a report on Monday, May 10th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Crown Castle International from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crown Castle International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.86.

In related news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.67, for a total value of $132,069.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,299 shares in the company, valued at $1,188,432.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $181.53 per share, with a total value of $56,274.30. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $996,055.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

