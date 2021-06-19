Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 105 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,834 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $2,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MSCI during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of MSCI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in MSCI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in MSCI by 123.5% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 76 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in MSCI in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

In other MSCI news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.11, for a total value of $1,210,275.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 259,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,568,451.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

MSCI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $511.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on MSCI from $448.00 to $473.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of MSCI from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of MSCI from $533.00 to $543.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $500.86.

Shares of NYSE:MSCI opened at $502.90 on Friday. MSCI Inc. has a 52-week low of $323.50 and a 52-week high of $506.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.45 billion, a PE ratio of 64.89 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $472.55.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.21. MSCI had a net margin of 37.02% and a negative return on equity of 173.63%. The company had revenue of $478.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.34 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. MSCI’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.85%.

About MSCI

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through Index, Analytics, and All Other segments. The Index segment primarily provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

