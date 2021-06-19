Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 6,480 Shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) by 20.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 25,873 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 6,480 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in RPM International were worth $2,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of RPM International in the first quarter worth about $85,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of RPM International by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV bought a new stake in shares of RPM International in the fourth quarter worth about $137,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of RPM International by 43.1% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,751 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RPM International in the first quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

RPM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on RPM International from $113.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Vertical Research raised RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on RPM International from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, G.Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of RPM International in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

Shares of NYSE RPM opened at $86.99 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $93.83. RPM International Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.44 and a 52 week high of $99.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a PE ratio of 24.85, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.98.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. RPM International had a return on equity of 35.89% and a net margin of 7.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that RPM International Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio is 49.51%.

In other RPM International news, Director Thomas Gross sold 10,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.92, for a total value of $1,001,928.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,903 shares in the company, valued at $634,523.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers and sealants, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; and insulated building cladding materials and concrete form wall systems.

