Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) Price Target Increased to C$17.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) had its target price increased by CIBC from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

PRMRF has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Paramount Resources from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Paramount Resources from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Scotiabank upgraded Paramount Resources from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial restated a sector perform rating on shares of Paramount Resources in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Paramount Resources from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS PRMRF opened at $11.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.22. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 3.84. Paramount Resources has a twelve month low of $1.08 and a twelve month high of $12.48.

Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Paramount Resources had a net margin of 18.37% and a negative return on equity of 5.65%. The company had revenue of $221.01 million during the quarter.

About Paramount Resources

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

