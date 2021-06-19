Particl Reaches Market Cap of $13.26 Million (PART)

Particl (CURRENCY:PART) traded down 21.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. Particl has a market cap of $13.26 million and $5,229.00 worth of Particl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Particl has traded down 10.2% against the US dollar. One Particl coin can currently be bought for $1.35 or 0.00003759 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Particl alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00007925 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000560 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00011036 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $155.10 or 0.00431144 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 47.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000027 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About Particl

Particl is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2017. Particl’s total supply is 9,826,058 coins and its circulating supply is 9,802,438 coins. The official website for Particl is particl.io . The Reddit community for Particl is /r/Particl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Particl’s official Twitter account is @particlproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Particl is a blockchain-based eCommerce platform, allowing customers and merchants to be directl connected on a peer-to-peer network with reliable privacy features. Users can buy or sell anything, similar to eBay, Etsy or Amazon, except that all the transaction data, payments and conversations happen over a self-governed, distributed network instead of a central server. Transactions within the network are conducted in PART, the native cryptocurrency in the Particl PoS blockchain. Particl Desktop is a modern, intuitive, and user-friendly desktop application to make untraceable payments, buy or sell products and services online using the Open Marketplace, participate in community decisions, or start staking funds. Particl Desktop is the point-of-access into the Particl ecosystem. The Particl Market enables direct person to person e-commerce. Using peer-to-peer technology, it operates with no central authority or middleman and is exclusively owned and operated by its network of users. Particl offers to everyone the ability to partake in the global economy, regardless of its geographical location. “

Particl Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Particl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Particl should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Particl using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Particl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Particl and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.