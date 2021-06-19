Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Partner Communications Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:PTNR) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 700 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 5,032 shares.The stock last traded at $4.89 and had previously closed at $4.77.

Separately, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Partner Communications in a report on Tuesday, June 1st.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.57. The firm has a market cap of $899.51 million, a P/E ratio of 246.12 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $251.00 million for the quarter. Partner Communications had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 0.78%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Partner Communications stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Partner Communications Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:PTNR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,570 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Partner Communications Company Profile (NASDAQ:PTNR)

Partner Communications Company Ltd. provides various telecommunication services in Israel. It operates in two segments, Cellular and Fixed-Line. The company offers cellular telephony services, including basic cellular telephony, text messaging, internet browsing and data transfer, content, and roaming services, as well as services provided to other operators that are permitted to use its cellular network.

