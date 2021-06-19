Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) Reaches New 1-Year High at $37.34

Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $37.34 and last traded at $36.46, with a volume of 1532 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $35.41.

Separately, Piper Sandler raised Patterson Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Patterson Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.43.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.13.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is 67.10%.

In other news, VP Les B. Korsh sold 4,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total transaction of $163,307.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PDCO. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies in the 1st quarter worth $140,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Patterson Companies by 16.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 461,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,745,000 after purchasing an additional 64,862 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 68.6% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 55,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after buying an additional 22,682 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Patterson Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $509,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 589,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,826,000 after acquiring an additional 22,464 shares during the period. 85.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments; Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; technology solutions, such as practice management software and e-commerce solutions; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

