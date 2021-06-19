Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) Upgraded at CIBC

CIBC upgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Desjardins cut shares of Pembina Pipeline from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.60.

Shares of Pembina Pipeline stock opened at $32.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.29, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.49. Pembina Pipeline has a 12-month low of $20.09 and a 12-month high of $34.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.46.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.06. Pembina Pipeline had a negative net margin of 5.97% and a positive return on equity of 9.21%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $0.1734 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This is a positive change from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.42%. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is currently 86.39%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PBA. ADE LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,228 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 60.6% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,415 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.14% of the company’s stock.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

