Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) Stock Price Down 5.7%

Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) shares were down 5.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $23.75 and last traded at $23.79. Approximately 1,535 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 479,920 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.23.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PVAC. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Penn Virginia in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Penn Virginia in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Penn Virginia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Penn Virginia has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $866.02 million, a P/E ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 3.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.03). Penn Virginia had a negative net margin of 180.16% and a positive return on equity of 19.33%. As a group, analysts expect that Penn Virginia Co. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Penn Virginia by 47.6% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Penn Virginia in the first quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Penn Virginia in the first quarter valued at approximately $243,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Penn Virginia by 7.9% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSS LLC IL acquired a new stake in shares of Penn Virginia in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 71.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Penn Virginia Company Profile (NASDAQ:PVAC)

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved reserves of approximately 126 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 532 gross productive wells, as well as owned approximately 98,300 gross acres of leasehold and royalty interests.

