Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $55.89 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) to post sales of $55.89 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Peoples Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $55.00 million and the highest is $56.68 million. Peoples Bancorp reported sales of $49.52 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Peoples Bancorp will report full year sales of $246.30 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $246.00 million to $246.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $297.84 million, with estimates ranging from $297.00 million to $298.68 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Peoples Bancorp.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $52.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.56 million. Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 23.05% and a return on equity of 9.99%.

A number of analysts have commented on PEBO shares. Hovde Group upgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. B. Riley upped their price target on Peoples Bancorp from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Raymond James upped their price target on Peoples Bancorp from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Peoples Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Peoples Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.10.

NASDAQ:PEBO traded down $1.14 on Monday, hitting $29.40. The stock had a trading volume of 170,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,782. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.83. The company has a market cap of $576.95 million, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Peoples Bancorp has a 52 week low of $18.35 and a 52 week high of $36.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This is an increase from Peoples Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 73.85%.

In other Peoples Bancorp news, Director George W. Broughton sold 5,790 shares of Peoples Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total value of $195,586.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director George W. Broughton sold 4,210 shares of Peoples Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.21, for a total transaction of $139,814.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 124,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,149,323.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,828 shares of company stock valued at $363,378 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 10.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,574,458 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,225,000 after purchasing an additional 150,364 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,024,497 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,982,000 after acquiring an additional 38,569 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 139.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 629,813 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,058,000 after acquiring an additional 367,163 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 302,998 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,050,000 after buying an additional 15,595 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 194,952 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,467,000 after buying an additional 16,850 shares during the period. 59.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

