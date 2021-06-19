Pepemon Pepeballs (PPBLZ) Price Hits $50.87 on Major Exchanges

Pepemon Pepeballs (CURRENCY:PPBLZ) traded down 8.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. Over the last seven days, Pepemon Pepeballs has traded 7.5% lower against the dollar. Pepemon Pepeballs has a market capitalization of $712,207.69 and approximately $164,794.00 worth of Pepemon Pepeballs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pepemon Pepeballs coin can now be bought for approximately $50.87 or 0.00141981 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002795 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.91 or 0.00058346 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00025073 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003842 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002796 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $260.44 or 0.00726870 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.60 or 0.00043541 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.90 or 0.00083460 BTC.

Pepemon Pepeballs Coin Profile

Pepemon Pepeballs (CRYPTO:PPBLZ) is a coin. It was first traded on October 2nd, 2020. Pepemon Pepeballs’ total supply is 14,000 coins. Pepemon Pepeballs’ official Twitter account is @pepemonfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Pepemon blends assets staking with random ERC1155 drops. Collectors Cards are an important part of the Pepemon economy and they help the community go beyond the artistic value of a NFT card by being the foundation for the ones that get traits in our upcoming Battle Card game with Battle Edition NFTs. “

Buying and Selling Pepemon Pepeballs

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pepemon Pepeballs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pepemon Pepeballs should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pepemon Pepeballs using one of the exchanges listed above.

