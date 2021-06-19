PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) to Issue Dividend of $0.03

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) declared a dividend on Saturday, June 19th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0255 per share on Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th.

PermRock Royalty Trust has a payout ratio of 67.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of NYSE PRT opened at $7.08 on Friday. PermRock Royalty Trust has a 1 year low of $1.70 and a 1 year high of $7.09. The stock has a market cap of $86.16 million, a PE ratio of 47.20 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.22.

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.29 million during the quarter. PermRock Royalty Trust had a net margin of 18.58% and a return on equity of 2.01%.

PermRock Royalty Trust Company Profile

PermRock Royalty Trust owns 80% net profits interest in the oil and natural gas production properties acquired by Boaz Energy II, LLC in Permian Basin, Texas. Its underlying properties comprising 22,997 net acres, which include 2,434 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Hockley and Terry counties, Texas; 1,667 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Terry and Cochran counties, Texas; 14,727 net acres on the Eastern Shelf of the Permian Basin in Glasscock, Schleicher, Stonewall, and Coke counties, Texas; and 4,169 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Ward, Crane, Terry, and Ector counties, Texas.

