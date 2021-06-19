Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) Stock Position Lifted by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) by 71,939.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 110,220 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 110,067 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Personalis were worth $2,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Personalis by 12.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,604,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,092,000 after purchasing an additional 294,905 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Personalis by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,222,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,090,000 after buying an additional 149,560 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Personalis by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,222,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,090,000 after buying an additional 149,560 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Personalis by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 907,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,221,000 after buying an additional 234,771 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Personalis by 97.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 544,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,920,000 after buying an additional 268,500 shares during the last quarter. 67.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO John Stephen West sold 110,000 shares of Personalis stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.43, for a total transaction of $2,467,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 670,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,039,763.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 2,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.57, for a total transaction of $62,531.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 184,924 shares in the company, valued at $3,988,810.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 153,190 shares of company stock worth $3,563,708 in the last three months. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PSNL shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Personalis from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of Personalis from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Personalis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Personalis from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

PSNL stock opened at $24.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.26. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.71 and a beta of 1.50. Personalis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.14 and a 52 week high of $53.46.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.08. Personalis had a negative net margin of 55.43% and a negative return on equity of 21.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Personalis, Inc. will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Personalis

Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies. It offers NeXT Platform, which provides data for cancer therapy development, personalized therapies, therapy selection, and diagnostics.

