Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) to Issue Dividend of $0.03

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) declared a dividend on Saturday, June 19th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0328 per share on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This is a boost from Peyto Exploration & Development’s previous dividend of $0.03.

Shares of PEYUF stock opened at $5.59 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.70. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 12 month low of $1.20 and a 12 month high of $6.09.

Get Peyto Exploration & Development alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on PEYUF shares. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from $3.50 to $6.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.03.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 834 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

Read More: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.