Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) PT Raised to C$8.50 at National Bank Financial

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at National Bank Financial to C$8.50 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 22.83% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on PEY. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$6.25 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$7.00 price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development in a report on Friday, May 14th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$4.00 price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$7.00.

PEY stock opened at C$6.92 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.74. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 12-month low of C$1.63 and a 12-month high of C$7.45. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.14 billion and a PE ratio of 16.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.12, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$175.33 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Peyto Exploration & Development will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stephen Jonathan Chetner sold 6,581 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.23, for a total transaction of C$40,999.63. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,185 shares in the company, valued at C$50,992.55. Also, Senior Officer Darren Gee sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.52, for a total transaction of C$234,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$459,575.24. Insiders sold 80,915 shares of company stock valued at $507,338 in the last 90 days.

Peyto Exploration & Development Company Profile

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 834 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

