Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 36.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,992 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 34,343 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 64.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total transaction of $102,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,193.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PFE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $40.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $45.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Pfizer from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.20.

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded down $0.67 on Friday, hitting $38.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,775,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,332,607. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.61 and a 12 month high of $43.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 22.09%. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.27%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

