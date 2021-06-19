Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp is focused on developing immuno-oncology therapeutics based on its proprietary self-delivering RNAi therapeutic platform. The Company’s pipeline consists of RXI-762 and RXI-804 which are in clinical stage. Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp, formerly known as RXi Pharmaceuticals Corporation, is based in Marlborough, United States. “

Separately, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Phio Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th.

Phio Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $29.77 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 2.19. Phio Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.82 and a 12-month high of $4.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.23.

Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.01. As a group, analysts predict that Phio Pharmaceuticals will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals by 38.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 34,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 9,631 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Phio Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Phio Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in Phio Pharmaceuticals by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 132,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 30,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals by 330.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 87,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 67,182 shares during the last quarter. 3.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp., a biotechnology company, develops immuno-oncology therapeutics in the United States. It offers INTASYL therapeutic platform focuses on silencing tumor-induced suppression of the immune system. The company develops PH-762, which targets the checkpoint protein PD-1 that prevent T cells from attacking various cells for used in adoptive cell transfer (ACT); PH-804 that targets the suppressive immune receptor TIGIT, which is a checkpoint protein present on T cells and natural killer cells for used in ACT; and PH-790 which targets PD-L1 protein that prevent cancer cells from inactivating T cells and attack the cancer.

