Phoenixcoin (PXC) Trading Down 40.5% Over Last Week

Phoenixcoin (CURRENCY:PXC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 19th. During the last seven days, Phoenixcoin has traded down 40.5% against the dollar. Phoenixcoin has a market cap of $975,186.80 and approximately $87.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phoenixcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0117 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,559.11 or 1.00077108 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.08 or 0.00033987 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00008253 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $121.43 or 0.00341738 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.34 or 0.00431546 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $275.75 or 0.00776073 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003160 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00007155 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.01 or 0.00073215 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003253 BTC.

Phoenixcoin Coin Profile

PXC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 83,222,837 coins. The Reddit community for Phoenixcoin is https://reddit.com/r/phoenixcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Phoenixcoin is phoenixcoin.org . Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phoenixcoin (PXC)is Scrypt based cryptocoin and digital currency for everyone. It doesn't depend upon very expensive hardware and can be mined successfully with popular computer video cards or processors. It is also a fast and reliable way to send money worldwide. The currency can be used on the developers casino website. “

Phoenixcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phoenixcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phoenixcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

