Phore (PHR) Price Hits $0.19 on Top Exchanges

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 19th. During the last week, Phore has traded up 13.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Phore coin can currently be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000538 BTC on major exchanges. Phore has a market capitalization of $4.71 million and $2,981.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 31.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003744 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00007872 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00010956 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $158.23 or 0.00440111 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000027 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About Phore

PHR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 24,348,718 coins. The official message board for Phore is medium.com/@phoreblockchain . Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Phore’s official website is phore.io . The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phreak is a PoS cryptocurrency themed after Phone Phreaking, a term coined to describe the activity of a culture of people who study, experiment with, or explore telecommunication systems, such as equipment and systems connected to public telephone networks. The coin wallet features direct YouTube video, audio and video codec with settings and more. “

Buying and Selling Phore

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phore using one of the exchanges listed above.

