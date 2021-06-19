Phore Price Reaches $0.20 on Exchanges (PHR)

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded up 14.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 19th. One Phore coin can now be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000573 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Phore has traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. Phore has a total market cap of $4.93 million and $5,072.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003761 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00007887 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00010784 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.96 or 0.00409902 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000027 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Phore Coin Profile

Phore (PHR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 24,350,608 coins. Phore’s official website is phore.io . Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Phore is medium.com/@phoreblockchain . The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phreak is a PoS cryptocurrency themed after Phone Phreaking, a term coined to describe the activity of a culture of people who study, experiment with, or explore telecommunication systems, such as equipment and systems connected to public telephone networks. The coin wallet features direct YouTube video, audio and video codec with settings and more. “

Phore Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phore using one of the exchanges listed above.

