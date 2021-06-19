Pigeoncoin Hits Market Cap of $1.72 Million (PGN)

Pigeoncoin (CURRENCY:PGN) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 19th. In the last week, Pigeoncoin has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. Pigeoncoin has a market cap of $1.72 million and $126,931.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pigeoncoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Pigeoncoin alerts:

GoChain (GO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 469% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001656 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00007974 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000068 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000425 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000096 BTC.

888tron (888) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000816 BTC.

Pigeoncoin Profile

PGN uses the hashing algorithm. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 7,514,364,865 coins. Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Pigeoncoin is medium.com/@pigeoncoin . Pigeoncoin’s official website is pigeoncoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Pigeoncoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the X16S (shuffle) algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Pigeoncoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pigeoncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pigeoncoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pigeoncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pigeoncoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pigeoncoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.