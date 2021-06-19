Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) Shares Sold by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) by 2.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride were worth $396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $188,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Institutional investors own 15.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Pilgrim’s Pride news, CFO Matthew R. Galvanoni sold 2,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total transaction of $71,296.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,233.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PPC opened at $21.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.12. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a 12 month low of $14.06 and a 12 month high of $26.27.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.07. Pilgrim’s Pride had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. Pilgrim’s Pride’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on PPC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.20.

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, France, Puerto Rico, the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally.

