Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) Shares Sold by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 508 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 86.1% during the 1st quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BOND opened at $110.80 on Friday. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 1-year low of $109.01 and a 1-year high of $113.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $110.30.

