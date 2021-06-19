PIN Price Reaches $0.0403 on Major Exchanges (PIN)

PIN (CURRENCY:PIN) traded down 36% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 19th. One PIN coin can now be purchased for $0.0403 or 0.00000113 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, PIN has traded 22.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. PIN has a market cap of $6.14 million and approximately $967,920.00 worth of PIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002807 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002188 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.63 or 0.00057820 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.18 or 0.00140649 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.45 or 0.00183446 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000201 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35,685.15 or 1.00025659 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $304.54 or 0.00853640 BTC.

About PIN

PIN’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. PIN’s official Twitter account is @pinblockchain

PIN Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

