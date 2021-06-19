Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lowered its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADI stock opened at $162.19 on Friday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.47 and a 52-week high of $168.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $59.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.71, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.98.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 25.16%. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 56.21%.

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.38, for a total transaction of $1,573,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 37,598 shares in the company, valued at $5,917,173.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 14,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.60, for a total value of $2,250,512.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,377,486. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,457 shares of company stock valued at $11,570,140. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ADI. Zacks Investment Research raised Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Analog Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $165.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Analog Devices from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Truist Securities lowered their price target on Analog Devices from $183.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Analog Devices from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Analog Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.18.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

