Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Increases Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 22.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,112 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NFLX. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 66,498.4% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,511,629 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500,350 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,455,494,000. Polen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,224,241,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 4,945,690 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,674,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636,853 shares during the period. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 694.6% during the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 976,801 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $528,186,000 after acquiring an additional 853,876 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Pivotal Research cut their price target on Netflix from $750.00 to $720.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Netflix from $600.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “sell” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, KGI Securities initiated coverage on Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $596.65.

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $500.77 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $432.14 and a 52-week high of $593.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $222.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.55, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $505.32.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. Netflix had a return on equity of 34.47% and a net margin of 14.24%. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total value of $1,296,540.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $643,111.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

