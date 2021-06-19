Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Increases Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 19.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,185 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Avion Wealth grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 193.5% in the 1st quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $143.60 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $147.87. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $104.70 and a 1-year high of $152.23.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

