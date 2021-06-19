Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Purchases 319 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,854 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 319 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 39.0% during the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 258.8% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHM opened at $76.16 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $50.72 and a twelve month high of $79.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.57.

