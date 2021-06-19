Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Purchases New Position in Fly Leasing Limited (NYSE:FLY)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Fly Leasing Limited (NYSE:FLY) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 58,830 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FLY. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new position in Fly Leasing during the 1st quarter valued at about $12,650,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Fly Leasing by 3,591.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 254,785 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,291,000 after acquiring an additional 247,883 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Fly Leasing by 19,091.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 147,196 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,480,000 after acquiring an additional 146,429 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fly Leasing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $670,000. Finally, VR Advisory Services Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Fly Leasing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $654,000. Institutional investors own 43.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FLY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Fly Leasing from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fly Leasing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Cowen downgraded Fly Leasing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.05 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 5th. TheStreet downgraded Fly Leasing from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Fly Leasing from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.68.

Fly Leasing stock opened at $16.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $516.65 million, a P/E ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.92. Fly Leasing Limited has a twelve month low of $5.64 and a twelve month high of $17.02.

Fly Leasing Company Profile

Fly Leasing Limited, through its subsidiaries, purchases and leases commercial aircraft under multi-year contracts to various airlines worldwide. As of December 31, 2020, it had a portfolio of 84 aircraft, including 75 narrow-body passenger aircraft and nine wide-body passenger aircraft, as well as seven engines.

