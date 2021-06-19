Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Sold by Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd decreased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,316 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 663 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $4,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PXD. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 82.6% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 199 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 79.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PXD opened at $154.84 on Friday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $76.58 and a fifty-two week high of $175.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $37.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.33, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.93.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.35. Pioneer Natural Resources had a positive return on equity of 4.10% and a negative net margin of 6.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. Pioneer Natural Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 11.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 136.59%.

A number of analysts recently commented on PXD shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $172.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $143.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Cowen increased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Raymond James increased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $207.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.25.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

