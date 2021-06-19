Piper Sandler Begins Coverage on Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS)

Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued an overweight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Aclaris Therapeutics’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.22) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.05) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.15) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.25) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.42) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a buy rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aclaris Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Shares of ACRS stock opened at $18.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $953.04 million, a PE ratio of -13.06 and a beta of 0.63. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.41 and a 1-year high of $30.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 9.27 and a quick ratio of 9.27.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $1.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 million. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 936.71% and a negative return on equity of 107.60%. Research analysts anticipate that Aclaris Therapeutics will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kamil Ali-Jackson sold 9,492 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.96, for a total value of $208,444.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 122,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,683,424.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Frank Ruffo sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.84, for a total value of $805,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 209,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,611,143.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 149,507 shares of company stock valued at $3,616,811 in the last ninety days. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACRS. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 85.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 135.0% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 6,110 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 3,510 shares in the last quarter. 87.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aclaris Therapeutics Company Profile

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of novel, small molecule therapeutics to address the needs of patients with immuno-inflammatory diseases. The company has a multi-stage portfolio of drug candidates powered by a research and development engine exploring protein kinase regulation.

