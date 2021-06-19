PirateCash Price Hits $0.0418 on Exchanges (PIRATE)

PirateCash (CURRENCY:PIRATE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. PirateCash has a total market capitalization of $1.08 million and approximately $2,424.00 worth of PirateCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PirateCash coin can currently be bought for $0.0418 or 0.00000118 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, PirateCash has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 33.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000810 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000032 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000076 BTC.

PirateCash Profile

PirateCash (CRYPTO:PIRATE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It launched on October 17th, 2018. PirateCash’s total supply is 33,024,720 coins and its circulating supply is 25,759,163 coins. The Reddit community for PirateCash is https://reddit.com/r/PirateCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for PirateCash is piratecash.net. PirateCash’s official Twitter account is @PirateCash_NET and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateCash was launched in 2018, making it one of the green (eco) cryptocurrency networks in existence. PirateCash is a proof-of-stake (Pos) coin, which means it doesn’t require massive computing power to secure the network. PirateCash features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

PirateCash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PirateCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PirateCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PirateCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

