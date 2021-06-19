Playkey Market Cap Reaches $248,041.24 (PKT)

Playkey (CURRENCY:PKT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. One Playkey coin can now be bought for about $0.0151 or 0.00000043 BTC on exchanges. Playkey has a market cap of $248,041.24 and approximately $72,778.00 worth of Playkey was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Playkey has traded up 25.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Playkey alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002817 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.45 or 0.00057549 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00024630 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003860 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002820 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $257.23 or 0.00723851 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $15.39 or 0.00043310 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.70 or 0.00083569 BTC.

About Playkey

Playkey (PKT) is a coin. Its launch date was November 1st, 2017. Playkey’s total supply is 19,893,268 coins and its circulating supply is 16,414,614 coins. The official message board for Playkey is medium.com/@playkey . The Reddit community for Playkey is /r/playkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Playkey is playkey.io . Playkey’s official Twitter account is @playkey_en and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Playkey is a cloud gaming platform that allows users to run games on low-tech computers by commanding high-tech servers that run the game itself. Playkey allows gamers to access any game while also providing private/professional GPU owners with a new way to earn revenue without “wasting” it on Proof of Work mining. PKT is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. It allows users to buy and sell cloud gaming subscriptions as well as other Playkey services and future products. “

Playkey Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playkey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Playkey should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Playkey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Playkey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Playkey and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.