Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Short Interest Up 25.0% in May

Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,450,000 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the May 13th total of 1,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 773,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Polaris from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Polaris from $162.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Polaris from $134.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Polaris from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $135.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.82.

Get Polaris alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PII. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 115.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after buying an additional 9,673 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 150,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,330,000 after buying an additional 16,421 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 126.4% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after buying an additional 12,902 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 4,065.1% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 3,374 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PII opened at $130.99 on Friday. Polaris has a 1 year low of $86.67 and a 1 year high of $147.73. The company has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.74. Polaris had a return on equity of 63.13% and a net margin of 3.49%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Polaris will post 9.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 31st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.56%.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

Featured Article: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.