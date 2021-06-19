Polkalokr Market Cap Achieves $1.64 Million (LKR)

Polkalokr (CURRENCY:LKR) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 19th. One Polkalokr coin can currently be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000351 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Polkalokr has traded 13.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Polkalokr has a total market cap of $1.64 million and approximately $128,920.00 worth of Polkalokr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polkalokr Profile

Polkalokr’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,985,186 coins. Polkalokr’s official Twitter account is @lokr_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lokr is a cryptocurrency payment platform based on DOT. The LKR token powers the entire LokR ecosystem. “

