Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) Stake Increased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 169,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.08% of Precigen worth $1,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PGEN. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Precigen in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Precigen by 189.1% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,255 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,783 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Precigen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Precigen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Precigen by 148.4% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,708 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 5,202 shares during the last quarter. 68.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Precigen alerts:

Shares of PGEN stock opened at $6.35 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 5.71 and a quick ratio of 5.29. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.36 and a beta of 2.34. Precigen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.36 and a 12-month high of $11.10.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $24.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.85 million. Precigen had a negative net margin of 134.74% and a negative return on equity of 83.29%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Precigen, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Trading S.A. Ares sold 108,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.90, for a total value of $854,227.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,290,389 shares in the company, valued at $215,594,073.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Donald P. Lehr sold 8,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.63, for a total value of $59,053.41. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 300,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,993,999.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,648,000 shares of company stock worth $18,610,405 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 50.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PGEN shares. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Precigen in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Precigen in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Precigen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Precigen in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Precigen from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.25.

About Precigen

Precigen, Inc discovers and develops the next generation of gene and cellular therapies in the United States. It also provides disease-modifying therapeutics; genetically engineered swine for regenerative medicine applications; proprietary methane bioconversion platform that turns natural gas into energy and chemical products; and reproductive and embryo transfer technologies.

See Also: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Precigen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precigen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.