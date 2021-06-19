PRIA (PRIA) Hits Market Capitalization of $290,266.72

PRIA (CURRENCY:PRIA) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 19th. One PRIA coin can currently be bought for about $4.19 or 0.00011681 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PRIA has a total market cap of $290,266.72 and approximately $4,307.00 worth of PRIA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PRIA has traded 31% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002795 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.91 or 0.00058346 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00025073 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003842 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002796 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $260.44 or 0.00726870 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.60 or 0.00043541 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.90 or 0.00083460 BTC.

PRIA Profile

PRIA is a coin. PRIA’s official Twitter account is @defi_labs_ . PRIA’s official website is pria.eth.link

According to CryptoCompare, “PRIA is an ERC20 token that is exploring beyond the concepts of hyper-deflation. As such, PRIA follows an unprecedented ultra-deflationary monetary policy that is fully automated. Macro contractions and expansions are fully dictated by the smart contract and trading volume. This monetary policy seeks to create an environment where inflation arbitrage is made accessible to all market participants. “

Buying and Selling PRIA

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PRIA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PRIA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

