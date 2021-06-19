Primecoin (XPM) Trading Up 0.6% Over Last 7 Days

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 19th. Over the last seven days, Primecoin has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar. Primecoin has a market capitalization of $4.45 million and $1.08 million worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Primecoin coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000339 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Primecoin alerts:

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000043 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Primecoin Coin Profile

XPM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 36,666,460 coins. Primecoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin . Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Primecoin’s official website is primecoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Primecoin, or XPM, involves a new type of proof-of-work based on searching for prime numbers. Primecoin was created by Sunny King – who also created Peercoin. The block time is one minute and th total number of coins is 3299976 with dynamic difficulty retargetting. “

Primecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Primecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Primecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Primecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Primecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.