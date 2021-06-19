Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 13,746 Shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) by 174.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,638 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,746 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Varonis Systems were worth $1,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VRNS. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 232.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,415,666 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $483,403,000 after acquiring an additional 6,579,321 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 659.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,625,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $186,152,000 after acquiring an additional 3,148,379 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Varonis Systems by 183.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,822,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $144,887,000 after buying an additional 1,825,374 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in Varonis Systems by 218.3% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,298,384 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,659,000 after buying an additional 890,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its holdings in Varonis Systems by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 999,282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,303,000 after buying an additional 666,158 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

VRNS stock opened at $56.82 on Friday. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.36 and a twelve month high of $75.33. The company has a current ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of -55.71 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.79.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 38.26% and a negative net margin of 31.35%. The firm had revenue of $74.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.56) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Yakov Faitelson sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.84, for a total value of $4,038,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP James O’boyle sold 1,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.94, for a total value of $94,154.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 94,657 shares of company stock worth $5,034,207. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VRNS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Varonis Systems from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Varonis Systems from $83.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Varonis Systems from $50.67 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Cowen initiated coverage on Varonis Systems in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Varonis Systems in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.11.

Varonis Systems Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

