Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stake in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,229 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,404 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in PTC Therapeutics were worth $1,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PTCT. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 148,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,045,000 after purchasing an additional 6,781 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 137,765 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,408,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 15,046 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,028,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $367,897,000 after purchasing an additional 285,694 shares during the period. Finally, Tygh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period.

In other PTC Therapeutics news, insider Eric Pauwels sold 786 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.17, for a total transaction of $37,861.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,701 shares in the company, valued at $1,719,717.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTCT opened at $44.64 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of -6.64 and a beta of 1.01. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.12 and a 12-month high of $70.82. The company has a quick ratio of 4.41, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.59) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $117.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.77 million. PTC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 105.50% and a negative return on equity of 95.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 72.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.81) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PTCT. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded PTC Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities cut their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.08.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders. Its portfolio pipeline includes commercial products and product candidates in various stages of development, including clinical, pre-clinical and research and discovery stages, focuses on the development of treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, including rare diseases and oncology.

