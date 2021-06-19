Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $1.43 Million Holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,453 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Datadog were worth $1,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DDOG. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 80.9% in the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Datadog in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 1,604.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.89% of the company’s stock.

DDOG stock opened at $103.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -737.52 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $88.30. Datadog, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.73 and a 52 week high of $119.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a current ratio of 5.45.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $198.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.57 million. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 2.08% and a negative net margin of 6.57%. Datadog’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DDOG shares. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Datadog from $110.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Datadog from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Datadog from $135.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Datadog presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.00.

In related news, Director Julie Richardson sold 3,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $303,222.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $731,671. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Obstler sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.31, for a total value of $1,414,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 178,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,808,871.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,221,441 shares of company stock valued at $102,902,743. 20.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

