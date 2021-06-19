Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 11,871 Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,871 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,202,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Herc by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,886 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 4,948 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Herc by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,243,101 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $148,964,000 after purchasing an additional 77,588 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Herc in the 4th quarter valued at $241,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Herc in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Herc in the 4th quarter valued at $10,048,000. Institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Herc alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Herc from $80.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Herc from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Herc from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Herc in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Herc in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.67.

In other news, SVP Christian J. Cunningham sold 7,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.99, for a total value of $861,111.71. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 36,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,047,632. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Tamir Peres sold 3,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $447,706.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,337,405. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 36,791 shares of company stock valued at $4,067,818 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Herc stock opened at $102.45 on Friday. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.02 and a 12-month high of $117.26. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 3.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $105.85.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.85. Herc had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 16.98%. The firm had revenue of $453.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Herc Profile

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

Featured Story: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for Herc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.