Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 1,215 Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,215 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,014,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,056,000 after purchasing an additional 34,687 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,045,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,193,000 after acquiring an additional 66,929 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,933,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,979,000 after acquiring an additional 23,803 shares during the period. Avidity Partners Management LP raised its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 774,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,273,000 after acquiring an additional 150,700 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,906,000. 80.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director A. Sinclair Dunlop sold 149,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total value of $7,900,440.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total transaction of $288,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 871,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,194,775.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 180,528 shares of company stock worth $9,564,096 over the last quarter. 9.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ APLS opened at $60.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.25, a current ratio of 9.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.49 and a 12-month high of $65.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.65 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.94.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($2.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.63). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on APLS shares. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Apellis Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.67.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases; cold agglutinin disease; C3 glomerulopathy; and other glomerular diseases, such as IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

