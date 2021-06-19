Principal Street Partners LLC Acquires 5,075 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Principal Street Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 79.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,468 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,075 shares during the quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $2,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RMD. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed in the 4th quarter worth about $238,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in ResMed by 88.0% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in shares of ResMed by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 23,493 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,994,000 after acquiring an additional 7,889 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of ResMed by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,494 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of ResMed by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,820,822 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,024,714,000 after purchasing an additional 124,340 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RMD traded down $3.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $237.44. 1,252,130 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 655,884. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. ResMed Inc. has a one year low of $165.72 and a one year high of $242.50. The company has a market capitalization of $34.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $206.33.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $768.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.47 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 28.85% and a net margin of 14.79%. Equities research analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.77%.

In other news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 964 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.45, for a total value of $199,981.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 16,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,464,622.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.84, for a total transaction of $532,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 90,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,156,025.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,138 shares of company stock valued at $5,613,775. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on ResMed in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $229.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America cut shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $216.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. CLSA upgraded shares of ResMed from a “sell” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.50.

ResMed Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

