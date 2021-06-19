Principal Street Partners LLC Has $17.68 Million Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Principal Street Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 116.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,078 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,076 shares during the quarter. The Goldman Sachs Group accounts for 2.3% of Principal Street Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $17,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,489,406 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,027,036,000 after buying an additional 408,262 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 61.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,440,527 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,544,390,000 after buying an additional 5,115,450 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,297,654 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,727,359,000 after buying an additional 79,283 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,580,079 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $944,103,000 after purchasing an additional 110,499 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.9% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,583,280 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $844,733,000 after purchasing an additional 97,605 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded down $12.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $348.83. The stock had a trading volume of 6,290,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,113,384. The company’s fifty day moving average is $360.28. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $185.52 and a 1-year high of $393.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.52 billion, a PE ratio of 7.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.22 by $8.38. The firm had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.74 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 28.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 102.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 43.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.60%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $320.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $304.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $310.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $347.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $378.91.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

