Principal Street Partners LLC Has $2.62 Million Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Principal Street Partners LLC grew its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 53.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,025 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt raised its holdings in Netflix by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 5,089 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 796 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 40.0% during the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 70 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 718 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total transaction of $1,296,540.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $643,111.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $620.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $550.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price objective on Netflix from $485.00 to $472.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $596.65.

NFLX traded up $2.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $500.77. 5,197,576 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,461,816. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $432.14 and a fifty-two week high of $593.29. The company has a market cap of $222.04 billion, a PE ratio of 60.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $505.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 34.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.