Principal Street Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Principal Street Partners LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 141.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,120 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 17,082 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up 1.7% of Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $13,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,270,770 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $12,644,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254,432 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,271,223 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,899,533,000 after buying an additional 240,694 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Broadcom by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,758,608 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,206,377,000 after buying an additional 30,556 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Broadcom by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,527,743 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,982,154,000 after buying an additional 964,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth about $1,735,510,000. 81.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.98, for a total value of $232,659.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.83, for a total value of $2,788,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,170 shares of company stock worth $5,185,446 in the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded down $7.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $463.50. 2,853,689 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,048,737. The company has a market capitalization of $190.16 billion, a PE ratio of 43.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $460.16. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $302.77 and a 12 month high of $495.14.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.43 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 41.39% and a net margin of 19.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be given a $3.60 dividend. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.05%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AVGO shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $575.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Broadcom from $540.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Broadcom from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on Broadcom from $460.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $491.38.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

